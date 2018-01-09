Homeland Security training exercise to take place in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Police Department says it will be hosting an emergency training exercise along Fowler Street from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Edison Avenue on Thursday, January 11th.

From 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. S.W.A.T. teams and emergency vehicles will respond to this area.

Police say volunteers will portray victims and traffic will be halted at times as teams are escorted across Fowler Street.

The former back parking lot of the News-Press will be used as a staging area with the training grounds located across Fowler Street at Alicia Street.

Police are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Police say the exercise will involve a number of first responders including law enforcement, fire, EMS, chemical response teams, bomb squads and others from Fort Myers, Lee County and surrounding counties.

They want to remind you, this is only a training exercise.