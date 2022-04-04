Hit and Run Crashes continue to be on the rise throughout Florida according to FHP

FLORIDA STATE — The state of Florida sees more than 100,000 hit and runs each year. With more than 100,000 hit and run crashes in Florida in 2021 - 304 of those involved a death of a human.

Lieutenant Greg Bueno with The Florida Highway Patrol who's been working in law enforcement for the last 26 years says how important it is for people to stay at the scene and not take off when a crash happens.

According to FHP, leaving the scene with injuries is a third-degree felony and if convicted license revoked for at least 3 years and sentenced to 5 years in prison. And a driver who leaves the scene of a crash with a fatality could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison and a 10-thousand dollar fine.

At The Florida Highway Patrol station on Daniel's Parkway there's a impound lot with smashed cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles. Lieutenant Bueno says each vehicle there is evidence from a crash involving a death. "I always remind people that is a lot more than just damaged cars that's people's lives every one of those cars has a story behind it of someone's life either a dui manslaughter case or a leaving the scene with death case and there's a lot of cars in there and that means a lot of lives that are lost, a lot of families that are broken all because of someone's severe negligence of being impaired or leaving the scene with death."

Lieutenant Bueno adds this year as opposed to last year there was an 18 percent increase of hit and runs. FHP says from 2015-2021 approximately 84% of hit and run fatalities happened during dawn, dusk or nighttime conditions.

The problem? Lieutenant Bueno says multiple things... impairment, aggressive driving, following too close, distracted driving or sometimes the pedestrian misjudges speed or wears dark clothing and not seen. The most important tip - Lieutenant Bueno says if you see something say something... You can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS and remain anonymous if you have any information about a hit and run crash.

And it gets harder after 48 hours statistically speaking to solve these crimes as more time goes on however FHP says they continue to get tips, use security cameras and forensic evidence to close these cases however long it takes.