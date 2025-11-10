Here's where to stay warm amidst record-breaking chills in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — It's beginning to feel a lot like winter! Southwest Florida could set cold records tomorrow. A cold front moved through Monday morning, and temperatures Tuesday may be in the mid 30s.

COLLIER COUNTY

St. Matthews House is opening two shelters through Wednesday to help those in need of shelter. You can check into the Campbell Lodge at 2001 Airport Road South in Naples, or the Immokalee Friendship House at 602 West Main Street in Immokalee.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

The Charlotte CARE Center at 1476 Kenesaw Street in Port Charlotte will also provide shelter to people needing refuge from the cold. Guests will need to pre-register by calling 941-627-4313 and arrive by 8 p.m.

LEE COUNTY

The Salvation Army is offering beds on a first-come, first-served basis Monday evening through Wednesday morning at 2400 Edison Avenue in Fort Myers. Organizers said they will begin intake at 3 p.m. on Nov. 10.

The Lee County Department of Human and Veteran Services, Lee County Transit, and other partners could also open shelters.