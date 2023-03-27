Hendry County is conducting aerial adult mosquito control operations

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Hendry County will be conducting aerial adult mosquito control operations as the mosquito population levels have increased.

The operations will continue through the year.

The insecticide to treat adult mosquitoes is approved for application by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida.

The treatments will be performed during evening hours, weather permitting.

If you have questions concerning this operation, please call 800-443-2034 between Monday through Friday.