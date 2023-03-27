Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hendry County is conducting aerial adult mosquito control operations

mosquitos
AP
FILE - In this image provided by the USDA Agricultural Research Service, a mosquito stands upon human skin. (USDA Agricultural Research Service via AP, File)
mosquitos
Posted at 5:23 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 17:23:00-04

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Hendry County will be conducting aerial adult mosquito control operations as the mosquito population levels have increased.

The operations will continue through the year.

The insecticide to treat adult mosquitoes is approved for application by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida.

The treatments will be performed during evening hours, weather permitting.

If you have questions concerning this operation, please call 800-443-2034 between Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM