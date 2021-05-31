Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile food pantry for week of May 31st

FORT MYERS, FLA. -- — The Harry Chapin Food Bank is hosting a series of mobile food pantries during the rest of this week.
Harry Chapin is also in need of volunteers. To sign up click here.
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
10 a.m. – Noon at Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee located at
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142
10 a.m. – Noon at Copperhead Golf Club located at
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
10 a.m. – Noon at the Golden Gate Community Center located at
4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116
10 a.m. – Noon at Forrey Drive located at
Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL 33935
Thursday, June 3, 2021
10 a.m. – Noon at Faith Assembly of God located at
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
10 a.m. – Noon at Sacred Heart Church located at
211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Friday, June 4, 2021
10 a.m. – Noon at the Boys and Girls Club of Naples located at
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104
10 a.m. – Noon at Lake Meade Community located at
1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Saturday, June 5, 2021
10 a.m. – Noon at Harns Marsh Middle School located at
1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
Click here for a complete list of mobile pantries.