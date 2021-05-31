Watch
Harry Chapin Food Bank mobile food pantry for week of May 31st

Posted at 5:42 AM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 05:43:38-04

FORT MYERS, FLA. -- — The Harry Chapin Food Bank is hosting a series of mobile food pantries during the rest of this week.

    Harry Chapin is also in need of volunteers. To sign up click here.

    Tuesday, June 1, 2021
    10 a.m. – Noon at Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee located at
    1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142

    10 a.m. – Noon at Copperhead Golf Club located at
    20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

    Wednesday, June 2, 2021
    10 a.m. – Noon at the Golden Gate Community Center located at
    4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116

    10 a.m. – Noon at Forrey Drive located at
    Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL 33935

    Thursday, June 3, 2021
    10 a.m. – Noon at Faith Assembly of God located at
    7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

    10 a.m. – Noon at Sacred Heart Church located at
    211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

    Friday, June 4, 2021
    10 a.m. – Noon at the Boys and Girls Club of Naples located at
    7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104

    10 a.m. – Noon at Lake Meade Community located at
    1117 NE 23rd Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909

    Saturday, June 5, 2021
    10 a.m. – Noon at Harns Marsh Middle School located at
    1820 Unice Ave N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

    Click here for a complete list of mobile pantries.

