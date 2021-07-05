Harry Chapin Food Bank cancels distributions due to Tropical Storm Elsa

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Harry Chapin Food Bank drive-thru distributions scheduled for Tuesday, July 6 have been canceled due to Tropical Storm Elsa.

The distributions were scheduled to be held at the Boys and Girls Club in Immokalee located at 1155 Roberts Avenue West, Immokalee, FL 34142 and the Copperhead Golf Club located at 20910 Copperhead Drive, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936.

The Fort Myers Distribution Center and our Collier County Center will remain open.

“The amount of coordination and logistics needed to hold a drive-thru distribution requires that we make predictions early on our ability to safely conduct the distributions. At this point, we believe our drive-thru distributions present a safety risk for all parties involved and that our other operations can be safely executed,” Richard LeBer, President and CEO of the food bank said. “The safety of our drivers, volunteers, those whom we serve, and employees is the bedrock of our decision-making process.”

The food bank’s Senior Leadership team will continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Elsa and respond as necessary.