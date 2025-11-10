Hardee County deputies catch suspect wanted for murder out of Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Hardee County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a murder suspect wanted in Lee County, over the weekend.

The office said that on Sunday (Nov. 9) just before noon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office contacted them and asked deputies to be on the lookout for a black Dodge pickup truck. The suspect, Leosbey Cuesta De Armas, was wanted for second degree murder and first-degree burglary with battery for an incident that happened on Saturday (Nov. 8) in Lee County.

Deputies searched the southern area of the county and found the suspect vehicle parked on Dallas McClelland Road, according to Hardee County deputies. As they approached, the office said, the driver fled the area. Deputies chased the suspect north, and said that the driver escaped several attempts to deploy stop sticks. The chase continued north on U.S. Highway 17, through Zolfo Springs, Wauchula, Bowling Green, and Fort Meade, according to HCSO. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified when the pursuit entered their jurisdiction, and so their deputies and air units joined.Polk County deputies were able to stop the driver with stop sticks, HCSO said, and deflated the suspect vehicle's tire.

HCSO said the suspect hit a Polk County patrol vehicle and continued. But then, it suddenly veered left, crossed the median, and hit a light pole, according to HCSO. Due to active power lines, deputies said they quickly removed the driver from the vehicle for safety. The suspect, Cuesta De Armas, was turned over to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and sent to a hospital.

There were no other injuries or vehicles damaged, according to HCSO.