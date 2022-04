fox 4

Posted at 4:20 PM, Apr 04, 2022

LABELLE, Fla. — Photos from viewers show large amounts of hail that covered the LaBelle area during a severe thunderstorm on April 5, 2022. fox 4 Fox 4 Fox 4 Josh Desormo Josh Desormo Fox 4

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.