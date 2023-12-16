Watch Now
Governor DeSantis activates Florida State Guard in preparation of severe weather

Posted at 4:41 PM, Dec 16, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With severe weather expected to hit Southwest Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida State Guard to assist the Florida Division of Emergency Management and other state agencies.

“The Florida State Guard plays an essential role in Florida’s preparation for and swift response to severe weather,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We thank them for their willingness to mobilize on short notice as we prepare for potential severe weather impacts this weekend.”

The Governor’s office made the announcement Friday.

Governor DeSantis also directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to prepare flood response and prevention equipment and instructed Floridians to plan for flooding, strong wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

