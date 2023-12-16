Governor DeSantis activates Florida State Guard in preparation of severe weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With severe weather expected to hit Southwest Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida State Guard to assist the Florida Division of Emergency Management and other state agencies.

“The Florida State Guard plays an essential role in Florida’s preparation for and swift response to severe weather,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We thank them for their willingness to mobilize on short notice as we prepare for potential severe weather impacts this weekend.”

The Governor’s office made the announcement Friday.

Governor DeSantis also directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to prepare flood response and prevention equipment and instructed Floridians to plan for flooding, strong wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.

