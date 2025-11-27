GOT PLANS? | Tree lightings, benefit concerts and art festivals bring the holiday spirit

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is buzzing with holiday festivities and cultural events this weekend, offering something special for everyone.

Cape Coral is kicking off the holiday season in style with Holiday Nights on the Lawn at City Hall. The two-day celebration runs Friday and Saturday, November 28-29, from 4 to 8 p.m. on the lawn at 1015 Cultural Park Boulevard.

Friday's festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. with music from the Southwest Florida Symphony, followed by the lighting of a 50-foot holiday tree and menorah at 5:30 p.m. The evening wraps up with a screening of "The Santa Clause" on a giant inflatable screen.

Saturday brings photos with Santa from 5 to 8 p.m., a showing of "The Polar Express" at 6 p.m., and a spectacular drone light show finale at 8 p.m.

Both nights feature interactive inflatables, ice skating under the stars, food trucks, a trackless train, and unique vendors. Best of all, it's completely free for families to enjoy.

The Sullivan Street Art Festival transforms downtown Punta Gorda into an outdoor gallery Saturday and Sunday, November 29-30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This free event showcases handcrafted art, jewelry, pottery, and home decor from artisans across the country. It's perfectly timed for Small Business Saturday, giving shoppers a chance to find unique holiday gifts while supporting artists. The festival takes place along Sullivan Street in the heart of downtown Punta Gorda.

Music lovers can make a difference while enjoying live entertainment at the One Love Hurricane Benefit Concert for Jamaica. The event runs Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m. at The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon, located at 2158 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Four stages will feature dozens of local bands, with proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen's relief efforts in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door. This is an 18-and-up event that promises a full day of community spirit, live music, food, and drinks.

The Naples Ballet and Naples Philharmonic present Tchaikovsky's beloved "The Nutcracker" this weekend at Artis—Naples. The enchanting production features student dancers and guest professional soloists performing to live orchestral music.

The ballet follows young Clara on her magical Christmas Eve journey through the Kingdom of Sweets, complete with life-size wind-up dolls, battling mice, and a brave nutcracker come to life. With opulent costumes, stunning sets, and an international cast, this holiday tradition delights audiences of all ages.

Three performances are scheduled throughout the weekend.

