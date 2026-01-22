GOT PLANS? | Touch-A-Truck, Celtic Festival, vintage markets and more

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is packed with exciting activities this weekend, from hands-on truck experiences for kids to Celtic celebrations and vintage shopping. Here's a look at some of the fun events around town this weekend.

Touch-A-Truck brings 50+ vehicles to Fort Myers

Kids obsessed with big trucks and heavy machinery won't want to miss Saint Michael Lutheran School's 8th Annual Touch-A-Truck event this Saturday. The free family event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3595 Broadway in Fort Myers.

Children can climb into driver's seats, honk horns, and explore more than 50 vehicles including fire trucks, police cars, construction equipment, dump trucks, farm machinery, and even a helicopter if weather permits. The event transforms the school campus into an interactive playground where kids can turn their vehicle fantasies into reality.

"The first hour from 10 to 11 a.m. will be sensory-safe time, with no lights, sirens, or loud sounds that might overwhelm young or sensory-sensitive children," organizers said. A quiet playroom will also be available inside for kids who need a break from the excitement.

Parking is free and the event is open to everyone.

Celtic Festival returns with Highland Games

SW Florida's largest Celtic celebration kicks off Saturday at the Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival. The 22nd annual event runs January 24-25 at 2101 Edwards Drive in Fort Myers, presented by McGregor's Public House.

This year features returning favorites Albannach and Screaming Orphans, plus first-time performers Young Dubliners. New additions include Highland Games demonstrations, Irish dancing performances, and a car show.

Saturday hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., while Sunday runs from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets start at $12, and children under 12 get in free.

Vintage Market Days offers unique shopping

Treasure hunters should head to the Lee Civic Center for Vintage Market Days. This upscale indoor/outdoor market features original art, antiques, vintage clothing, handmade jewelry, home décor, and seasonal plantings.

The market runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site throughout the weekend, making it easy to spend the whole day browsing unique finds from vendors.

Tour De Cape celebrates 35 years

Cape Coral's Tour De Cape marks its 35th anniversary this weekend with events for runners and cyclists of all skill levels. The celebration begins Friday from 4-7 p.m. at The Westin for packet pickup and a kick-off party.

Saturday features a 5K run/walk starting at 8 a.m. at Rotary Park, with packet pickup beginning at 6:30 a.m. A Mini Kids Ride follows at 10:30 a.m., perfect for young cyclists with adult supervision.

Sunday offers the main bike tours with distances of 15, 30, 62, and 100 miles through Cape Coral. Longer rides start at 7:45 a.m., while shorter routes begin at 8 a.m. The event includes grab-and-go breakfast, lunch, rest stations, and support vehicles along the routes.

