GOT PLANS? | Touch a Truck, A Taste of the Islands and Kids in Business

Food enthusiasts can celebrate the grand opening of Yahmon, a new Jamaican restaurant in Fort Myers. They'll be celebrating all weekend long with island flavors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This grand opening gives you a chance to try authentic Jamaican cuisine right here in SWFL.

Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is hosting a "Touch a Truck" event on Friday, September 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their location at 2200 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.

The free, family-friendly event will feature bounce houses, food trucks, outdoor games, and snow cones. The Cape Coral Fire Department and Cape Coral Police Department will bring their vehicles for children to explore, and attendees can expect to receive promotional items.

This event is open to the public and designed for families with children who want hands-on experiences with emergency vehicles and other trucks.

Sunday, September 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Backyard Social in Fort Myers will host a unique Children's Entrepreneur Market as part of their Sunday Family Funday event.

This non-profit market allows children ages 5 to 17 to run their own mini-businesses, selling handmade crafts, food, games, and services. Unlike traditional markets, kids must handle all aspects of their business, including the selling process, while parents can watch from the sidelines.

The event will also include additional fun and games provided by Backyard Social.

For adults looking for nighttime entertainment, Ankrolab Brewing Co. is throwing a 90s-themed glow party on Saturday, September 7 starting at 9 p.m. The brewery is located at 3555 Bayshore Dr. in Naples.

The event promises "all the hits, all the feels, all the 90s" with music from the decade. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 90s attire and bring their dancing skills for what organizers are calling "one epic night."

The event is open to the public, and organizers suggest RSVPing in advance.

