GOT PLANS? | Theater, water lilies, music festivals and marina parties

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something exciting to do this weekend in Southwest Florida? You're in luck! From musical theater to botanical beauty and waterfront festivities, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Here's a look at a few of the things happening around Southwest Florida.

Last Call for "Oklahoma!" at Players Circle Theater

It’s the last weekend to check out Players Circle Theater's concert version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved "Oklahoma!" The show runs through Saturday, August 31st, and you don't want to miss this one.

This isn't your typical full production. Instead, it's a sleek concert version that puts the spotlight squarely on the incredible vocals and that gorgeous score we all know and love. Eight professional performers will take you on a musical journey through the Western territory, bringing to life the charming romance between cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey, plus all the comic antics of Ado Annie and Will Parker.

The best part? They're joined by 20 up-and-coming young performers in what's being called the largest Players Circle ensemble ever assembled. With live grand piano accompaniment, you'll hear classics like "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" and "Surrey With the Fringe On Top" like never before.

What you need to know:



When: Through August 31st

Through August 31st Tickets: $35-$45

$35-$45 Where: Players Circle Theater



Waterlily Weekend at Naples Botanical Garden

Nature lovers, this one's for you! Naples Botanical Garden is hosting their spectacular Waterlily Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 30-31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. With nearly 300 diverse waterlily specimens on display, this is when these aquatic beauties are at their absolute peak.

The weekend is packed with activities that'll make you see these water nymphs in a whole new light. You can join specialty tours that reveal the hidden role waterlilies play in our everyday lives, watch the fascinating Waterlily Weigh-Off demonstration, or get up close with the massive Victoria Waterlilies during special encounter sessions.

Feeling creative? Check out the "Meet the Curator" sessions where you'll learn how to create your own waterlily garden, or explore the "WONDER: Floating Flora" display. Plus, Beyond Juicery + Eatery will be on-site with refreshing acai bowls and fresh-pressed juices – perfect for a day in the gardens.

What you need to know:



When: August 30-31, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

August 30-31, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Specialty Tours: $10 for members, $15 for non-members

$10 for members, $15 for non-members Note: Dogs in the Garden program is paused Sunday due to popularity

Dogs in the Garden program is paused Sunday due to popularity Where: Naples Botanical Garden



Battle of the Bands & Food Truck Throwdown

Get ready to rock this Labor Day weekend! The Charlotte County Fairgrounds is transforming into music and food paradise for the Battle of the Bands & Food Truck Throwdown, running Thursday, August 29th through Monday, September 1st.

This isn't just about the music (though that'll be epic). The whole family will have a blast with water slides, obstacle courses, and bounce houses for the kids. Food truck lovers will be in heaven with multiple vendors battling it out for the title of best eats.

The event kicks off Thursday at 4 p.m., then runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday. Whether you're bringing your own chair for general admission or splurging on a VIP table with free beer, you're guaranteed a good time.

What you need to know:



When: August 29 - September 1

August 29 - September 1 Where: Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte Tickets: $10 general admission; VIP tables for 10 people $400 (includes free beer)



Port LaBelle Marina's Chickee Hut Grand Opening

New to the scene and ready to party! Port LaBelle Marina is celebrating the grand opening of their new Chickee Hut on Saturday, August 30th, and you're invited to join the riverside festivities.

Starting at 4 p.m., you can grab delicious food from Fat Cowboy's BBQ and Eli's Mini Craving's food trucks, then stick around for live music by Jack Kaune from 6 to 9 p.m. The fun doesn't stop there – they've got corn hole tournaments (including a special shoot-out with prizes), raffle giveaways, and refreshing drinks to keep the good times rolling.

With extended hours and a perfect riverside setting, this is your chance to catch a beautiful sunset while celebrating something brand new in the community.

What you need to know:



When: Saturday, August 30th, 4 p.m. to close

Saturday, August 30th, 4 p.m. to close Where: 1152 Marina Drive, LaBelle, FL

1152 Marina Drive, LaBelle, FL What to expect: Food trucks, live music, games, raffles

Food trucks, live music, games, raffles Special: Corn hole shoot-out (limited spaces, sign up early!)



Whether you're in the mood for Broadway classics, natural beauty, live music, or waterfront fun, Southwest Florida has you covered this weekend. Stay safe and have fun!

~Amy

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

