GOT PLANS? | Spooky fun and beer steins in SWFL this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida families have plenty of spooky options to choose from this weekend, with Halloween events happening from Naples to Port Charlotte.

5th Avenue South Halloween Spooktacular

The festivities kick off Saturday afternoon in Naples with the 5th Avenue South Halloween Spooktacular at Cambier Park and Park Street from 3 to 5 p.m. Families can enjoy live music, games, and a costume contest before the fun continues with the Halloween Spooktacular Evening on Fifth from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring musical performances along the sidewalks of 5th Avenue South.

Also in Naples, the city's annual trunk-or-treat event takes place Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fleischmann Park, located at 1600 Fleischmann Boulevard. The free event includes candy, bounce houses, food trucks, and live entertainment.

Boo Bash in Fort Myers

In Fort Myers, the Riverside Community Center is hosting Boo Bash on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at 3061 E Riverside Dr. The Halloween dance party features a DJ, spooky games, festive crafts, food truck eats, and a costume contest with prizes for the most creative, funniest, and spookiest looks.

Trunk-or-Treat in Port Charlotte

Port Charlotte families can head to the Franz Ross Park YMCA at 19333 Quesada Ave for their annual trunk-or-treat event, also running Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Oktoberfest in Cape Coral

For those looking for something different, Cape Coral's 40th Annual Oktoberfest continues this weekend at the German-American Social Club of Cape Coral at 2101 SW Pine Island Road. The celebration runs Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is $10 at the gate, with children under 12 free. Advance tickets are available for $8.

