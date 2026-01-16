GOT PLANS? | Patriotic pet parades, swamp buggy racing, seafood and art this weekend

Pets on Third - Naples

The 17th Annual Pets on Third Pet Parade and PetFest takes place on Third Street South in Naples. This year's theme honors America's 250th birthday with "250 Years of American History: Founding Furthers & Paw-triotic Companions."

Pet owners can dress as their favorite Founding Fathers or Mothers alongside their four-legged companions. Think Bark Washington or Paw-trick Henry for some historic inspiration.

Event Details: • When: Sunday, January 18, 2026 • Parade time: 11 a.m. along Third Street South • PetFest Village: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. • Registration: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at PetFest Village • Where: Third Street South, Naples (PetFest Village behind Tommy Bahama Restaurant) • Cost: $20 registration fee (benefits The Patty Baker Humane Society of Naples)

Cash prizes will be awarded in five categories: Best Founding Further, Most Paw-triotic Pair, Most Creative Colonial Character, Best Rescue, and Judge's Choice. Winners will be announced around 12:30 p.m. after the parade.

All pets must be on leash, children 12 and under need adult supervision, and female pets in heat cannot participate. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Swamp Buggy Racing returns for 77th year

Naples' longest-standing tradition continues with the 77th Annual Swamp Buggy Parade followed by the Winter Classic races.

Parade Details: • When: Saturday, January 17, 2026 • Check-in: 8:30 a.m. at Coastland Center Mall • Parade start: 10 a.m. • Route: Fleischmann Boulevard down U.S. 41 to 5th Avenue South • Theme: "77 years of Swamp Buggies, Sunshine and Speed"

Race Details: • When: Sunday, January 18, 2026 • Time: Green flag at noon • Where: The Florida Sports Park, 8520 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Naples • Tickets: Available at swampbuggy.com or at the box office on race day • Info: 239-774-2701

The 2026 race season continues with the Spring Classic on February 22 and the Coors Banquet Cup Finals on April 4.

Punta Gorda hosts seafood and music festival

The 5th Annual Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival features fresh seafood, meat, and vegetarian options cooked on-site, plus live music from Florida's top artists.

Event Details: • When: January 16-18, 2026 • Friday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. • Where: Laishley Park, Punta Gorda • Cost: General admission is free

A marketplace offers arts, crafts, paintings, glasswork, and specialty products for shopping between performances.

Naples Art Festival celebrates 29 years

The 29th Naples Art Festival Invitational showcases original hand-crafted works from artists across multiple states.

Event Details: • Where: Fleischmann Park, Naples • Features: Original hand-crafted artwork, meet-the-artist opportunities • Benefit: Portion of proceeds supports local Naples charities

Visitors can meet the artists, learn about their processes, and purchase unique pieces.

Touch-A-Truck at Saint Michael Lutheran School

Looking ahead to next weekend... there's a free, family-friendly event that’s sure to delight truck lovers of all ages.

TOUCH-A-TRUCK is an interactive, hands-on experience where youngsters can honk horns, open doors, climb into the driver’s seat, and learn from community leaders and vehicle operators. The event also features bounce houses, free face painting, vendor games and giveaways, and themed art activities. And yes, there are snacks and drinks for purchase to keep the excitement going.

A special note for sensitive little ears: the first hour, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., is a sensory-sensitive time. Sponsored by Therapy Works of SWFL, this hour keeps sirens, horns, and flashing lights off to create a calmer start for families who benefit from a quieter environment. Therapy Works of SWFL will also host a sensory-safe room inside the gymnasium where kids can take a break from the action and recharge with quiet activities.

