GOT PLANS? | Music festivals, craft shows, key lime pie and Oktoberfest celebrations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is serving up an incredible weekend lineup that's perfect for anyone looking to get out and enjoy some local culture, great music, and delicious food. Whether you're a music lover, craft enthusiast, or beer aficionado, this Saturday and Sunday have something special waiting for you.

Island Hopper Songwriter Fest Kicks Off on Captiva

The highly anticipated Island Hopper Songwriter Fest is officially underway, bringing Nashville's finest BMI singer-songwriters to Southwest Florida for 10 days of incredible live music. This weekend marks the festival's opening on beautiful Captiva Island, where you can catch more than 60 performances – and the best part? Most shows are completely free.

The festival runs through September 28, but if you want to experience the magic from the beginning, head to Captiva Island from September 19-21. After this weekend, the festival moves to Cape Coral and downtown Fort Myers during the week before wrapping up with a grand finale on Fort Myers Beach.

While most performances won't cost you a dime, there are some special ticketed experiences, including headliner shows at the Pink Shell Beach Resort. For the full schedule and updates, download the official festival app or follow their social media channels.

Get Creative at the Punta Gorda Craft Festival

Art lovers, this one's for you. Sullivan Street in charming Punta Gorda transforms into a creative wonderland this weekend for the Punta Gorda Craft Festival. You'll find the region's most talented crafters showcasing their beautiful handmade creations in the heart of Charlotte County.

When: Saturday and Sunday, September 20-21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 331 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda

Cost: Free admission

This is the perfect opportunity to explore Punta Gorda's downtown area while supporting local artisans. Whether you're hunting for unique gifts or just want to admire some incredible craftsmanship, this festival delivers both inspiration and shopping opportunities.

Tropical Vibes at the Key Lime & Tropical Fest

If you're craving some island flavor, Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda has you covered with their annual Key Lime & Tropical Fest. This beloved event brings together live music, tropical treats, and unique vendors for a day that feels like a mini vacation.

When: Saturday, September 20, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda

Cost: Free admission and parking

The musical lineup is fantastic: The Kollections Band takes center court from noon to 3 p.m., followed by the Pirates of the Floridian duo from 5-9 p.m. Meanwhile, the Tropical Avenue Band will be rocking the beach stage from 5-9 p.m. Village restaurants will be serving up tropical specialties, and vendors will be showcasing their unique creations along the promenade until 6 p.m.

Raise a Stein at Hopsized Brewing's Oktoberfest

Beer enthusiasts, get ready to celebrate! Hopsized Brewing in Bonita Springs is throwing their 4th Annual Oktoberfest, complete with the SWFL Brewers Olympics for some friendly competition.

When: Saturday, September 20, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 9201 Cockleshell Court, Unit 13, Bonita Springs

This isn't just about great German-style brews (though there will be plenty of those). You can feast on authentic German cuisine, enjoy live entertainment, and test your mettle in stein-holding competitions. The event also features raffles, giveaways, drink specials, and exclusive event glassware to take home as a memento.

