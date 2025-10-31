GOT PLANS? | Medieval fairs, air shows and Día de los Muertos celebrations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is packed with exciting events this weekend, offering something for everyone from history buffs to families looking for cultural experiences.

The Sarasota Medieval Fair kicks off its 21st anniversary celebration on Saturday with a Viking Invasion Weekend theme. This year's anniversary scenario centers on the Scottish vs. English at the Battle of Halidon Hill, with different themed weekends running through the end of November. The fair features costumed performers, animal acts, jousting, and birds of prey demonstrations. Special contests run daily at 1 p.m. at the Chess Field, including Saturday's Bold Braids Competition welcoming hair braids, beard braids, and accessories, and Sunday's Viking Costume Contest.

• Where: 29847 State Road 70 East

• When: Starts 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, November 1-2

• Cost: $31.19 general admission; $27.83 seniors (65+)

Aviation enthusiasts can catch this signature Southeast event featuring military aircraft demonstrations. The show highlights an F-16 demonstration along with other military aircraft displays, offering visitors a chance to see high-performance aviation up close.

• Where: Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 A-1 Airport Road

• When: Starting 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, November 1-2

• Cost: Not specified

JetBlue Park hosts this annual fair with classic carnival attractions and entertainment. Visitors can enjoy thrilling rides, live entertainment, and traditional fair food in a festive atmosphere that runs for more than two weeks.

• Where: JetBlue Park, 11500 Fenway South Drive

• When: Starts 3 p.m. Saturday, runs daily through November 16

A comprehensive celebration of Mexican culture and traditions honoring deceased loved ones through colorful displays, music, and community gathering. The event features opening processions, traditional dance performances including Danza Azteca Guadalupana and Ballet Folklorico Jaliscience, live music from groups like Sudamerican Latin Groove and Orquesta Tropical Sound, and community altars where visitors can leave memories. Local vendors including Taco Tummy, Garibaldi Bakery, and Mexituras offer authentic food and crafts. A special La Catrina Flower Crown workshop teaches visitors to weave dried flowers into wearable keepsakes, and towering Catrinas created by artist Ricardo Soltero provide photo opportunities throughout the garden.

• Where: Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive

• When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Cost: Free event (La Catrina workshop: $40 members/$50 non-members)

An evening extension of Day of the Dead festivities with performances and cultural activities. This free drop-in event includes musical performances, hands-on art activities, ofrendas altar displays for viewing, an educational panel discussion about the holiday's significance, and traditional Danza de los chinelos Mexican dance performances.

• Where: Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Boulevard

• When: Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.

• Cost: Free

