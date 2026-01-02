GOT PLANS? | Kick off 2026 with fireworks, arts and family fun

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is offering plenty of ways to celebrate the first weekend of 2026, from free fireworks displays to massive arts and crafts shows and family-friendly activities. Here's a look at some of the events happening around town.

Naples Firework Display - Jan. 3rd

The Naples New Year's fireworks show returns Saturday, January 4, from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the City of Naples Pier and shoreline. The 30-minute display will launch from a barge past the City Pier, visible from anywhere along the beach north or south of the pier.

"Leave the pups at home—no dogs, personal fireworks, glass containers, or open fires allowed," organizers said. Parking will be strictly enforced, so visitors should use public lots in the Third Street South area and avoid blocking driveways or fire hydrants.

Those who can't attend in person can watch live from the Naples Pier Camera.

Southwest Florida's largest indoor arts and crafts show takes place Saturday and Sunday, January 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center in Punta Gorda.

More than 120 vendors will gather under one roof for the region's biggest indoor arts and crafts event this season. The show features a rotating cast of artists, crafters and artisans each day, offering unique art, handmade gifts and home décor. A café on site will have food for purchase.

Admission and parking are free. Vendors may vary between days.

Backyard Social in Fort Myers hosts Sunday Family Fun Day on January 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 16371 Corporate Commerce Way.

The free event includes a New Year's craft station for kids, face painting for a fee, and a petting zoo featuring rabbits, bunnies and goats by 5C Stables. Sweet Dreamz Sweets will sell treats, and six food trucks plus a full-service bar will provide dining options.

Football fans can watch games throughout the day. The event also includes a shoe drive to benefit Resource De Layor INC, encouraging attendees to bring gently used shoes.

"Fiddler on the Roof" kicks off its run at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers this weekend. The Tony-winning musical follows Tevye's journey through tradition and change, featuring beloved songs like "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Sunrise, Sunset."

There are several shows throughout this weekend but don't worry if you can't make it — it's at Broadway Palm until February 14th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

