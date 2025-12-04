GOT PLANS? | Holiday events bring festive fun to Southwest Florida this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is lighting up with holiday magic this weekend, offering families plenty of ways to celebrate the season with everything from decorated Christmas trees to winter wonderlands.

Festival of Trees kicks off 4-day celebration

The 19th Annual Festival of Trees begins Thursday at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in Fort Myers' River District. This beloved holiday tradition runs through Sunday, December 7, featuring beautifully decorated 7-foot and 9-foot Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses.

Each tree comes with a theme and includes décor and gifts valued up to $2,000.

Visitors can view the trees, vote for their favorites, and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one on Sunday.

"This annual fundraiser benefits both community nonprofits, and has become a holiday tradition in Southwest Florida for thousands of families," organizers said.

Admission costs just $2 per person, or you can get free entry by bringing a new toy donation. Children under 5 enter free.

Festival viewing times:



Thursday, December 5: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, December 6: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, December 7: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 8: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas magic takes over Farmer Mike's

Farmer Mike's U Pick in Bonita Springs transforms into a winter wonderland this weekend for their 7th Annual Christmas celebration. The farm opens its holiday festivities Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The event features unlimited free hot chocolate, real snow activities including sledding and a snow slide, and the farm's first-ever sleigh ride through the property. Santa will be reading stories on the hour and collecting Christmas lists in his special mailbox.

Other attractions include a 5-acre corn maze, Christmas movie screenings on a big screen, bounce houses, a 20-foot Christmas tree, and a synchronized light show. Visitors can also pick their own strawberries and sunflowers.

Food and treats are available from the on-site café N' Season, and s'mores can be purchased to roast at the fire pit. Christmas trees and wreaths are also available for purchase.

Children 2 and under attend free. The Christmas celebration continues on December 12, 13, 19, and 20.

Holiday in the Park at Roberto Clemente Park

Fort Myers' Roberto Clemente Park unveils its major renovations Saturday with a grand reopening celebration and Holiday in the Park event from 2 to 7 p.m.

The Lee County Black History Society presents this free community celebration, which will feature a special ribbon-cutting ceremony with Roberto Clemente Jr. The park now boasts a brand-new amphitheater, million-dollar playground, and stunning renovations.

The afternoon includes trackless train rides, food trucks, live music performances on the new amphitheater stage, games, bounce houses, and a Soul Santa Parade. The event also features a Living Museum celebrating the area's rich heritage and community awards.

"Celebrate history, progress, and the power of community, where the magic of the season meets the heart of Dunbar," organizers said.

The event is free and open to the public.

Gateway Winter Fest

Gateway Services hosts its 16th Annual Winter Fest Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sherman Soccer Complex. This free, family-friendly holiday celebration features photos with Santa, live performances, raffles and prizes, food vendors, games, rides, and activities.

The event promises holiday magic for all ages in a festive community atmosphere. Families can enjoy an evening of entertainment without any admission cost, making it an accessible celebration for the entire community.

Sherman Soccer Complex is located at 13260 Griffin Drive in Fort Myers. Admission is completely free.

