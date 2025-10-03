GOT PLANS? | Haunted walks, a 5K and fall festivals this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you're into haunted walks, fun runs, food festivals, or fall-themed family activities, this weekend is packed with exciting ways to enjoy the season. Let’s take a look at some of the events happening around town.

Fort Myers: Get Your Spook On at the Haunted Walk 👻

Kicking off this weekend’s spooky lineup is the Haunted Walk at the Calusa Nature Center in Fort Myers. Starting this Friday and running every Friday through Sunday in October (October 3rd-26th), you can experience some spooky fun that also supports a good cause. Doors open at 7:30 pm and the scares last until 10:30 pm!

This event is a fundraiser to help care for the animals at the center — so your ticket purchase helps maintain their adorable residents. Tickets are $20 if you buy in advance, or $25 at the door, so it’s a great deal to have some haunted fun while supporting wildlife.

Pro Tip: Check out this quick preview here Haunted Walk Video to get a taste of what’s in store!

Cape Coral: Fueled by Fire 5K — Burn Some Miles for a Great Cause! 🔥

Rise and shine early on Saturday, October 4th, at 7:00 am for the Fueled by Fire 5K at Tarpon Point Marina. Hosted by the Cape Coral Fire Department Community Foundation, this run/walk is more than just a race — it’s a chance to support fire safety education, CPR training, and honor our local firefighters.

The scenic course takes you through some of Cape Coral’s most beautiful spots, making it an energizing way to start your Saturday. Plus, it’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels!

Registration Info: To participate, arrive early on Saturday at Tarpon Point Marina. Your support makes a difference in our community’s safety efforts!

North Port: Taste the Flavors and Fall Vibes! 🍁🍴

Looking for a delightful daytime event? Head over to North Port’s 5th Annual Taste of North Port Food & Fall Festival on Saturday, October 4th, from 10 am to 3 pm. This family-friendly event is happening at the City Hall Center Green (4970 City Hall Blvd).

Enjoy tasty bites from local vendors and food trucks, browse crafts and artisan booths, and participate in fun fall activities. Kids can join the costume parade and contest at 1 pm — prizes for the top costumes await!

Cape Coral: Fall Fest at Gator Mike’s! 🦇🎃

Looking for some family fun? Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park is hosting the Bones & Bales Fall Festival every Saturday and Sunday in October from 12 pm to 6 pm. Coming this Saturday, October 4th, you can enjoy all sorts of fall-themed activities:



Skeleton mazes

Face painting

Pumpkin patches

Balloon artists

Hay bale play area

Vendor booths and more!

Admission is just $10 for adults and $5 for kids, making it a perfect outing for the whole family. Plus, Vendor spots and sponsorship opportunities are available if you want to get in on the fun behind the scenes!

Whether you’re feeling haunted, festive, or simply looking for family-friendly fun, Southwest Florida has a weekend full of exciting options. Grab your friends, grab your costumes, and get out there to enjoy all the spooky and seasonal vibes!

