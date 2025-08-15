GOT PLANS? | Fort Myers foam party, pizza showdown and IMAG's big birthday bash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — From birthday celebrations to comedy shows and food competitions, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Southwest Florida this weekend. Here's a look at just a few of the things happening around town.

When: Friday, August 16, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: IMAG History & Science Center, Fort Myers

Cost: 30% off adult admission, kids enter free

The IMAG History & Science Center is turning 30, and they're celebrating in style! Join the party where you can also celebrate Percy the tortoise's 30th birthday. The highlight of the day will be a STEMtastic foam party under the water tower — just remember to bring a towel if you want to participate.

While you're there, check out activities from their various educational programs including Homeschool, Science Saturdays, IMAG @ Night, Scouts, and their new Teen Club. It's a perfect family-friendly outing that combines fun and learning.

When: August 11-16, shows at various times between 9:49 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Laboratory Theater of Florida, 1634 Woodford Ave, Fort Myers

Comedy fans won't want to miss Stuttering John Melendez, known for his 15-year stint on "The Howard Stern Radio Show" and 10 years on NBC's "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno. Beyond his television career, Melendez has appeared in films like "Private Parts," "Dude, Where's My Car?" and "Airheads." This is your chance to see this veteran comedian perform live in Fort Myers.

When: Saturday, August 16, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Millennial Brewing Company, Downtown Fort Myers

Cost: Free admission, food available for purchase

Calling all foodies! The Pizza & Wing Showdown brings together eight local food vendors competing for the title of Best Pizza and Best Wings in Southwest Florida — and you get to help decide the winners!

Pizza contenders include Vesuvius Wood Fired Pizza, Lisa's Pizza, Dolo Pizzaolo, and Dave's Neapolitan Pizza. Wing competitors feature Yo Samaras, Gulfside Wing Co, Tiny Bites Good Eats, and Dynamite Street EatZ.

The family-friendly event includes live music by The Common Criminals from 4-7 p.m., cold craft beer, local vendors, food trucks, and activities for kids. Best of all, the event benefits Calusa Waterkeeper as part of their "Taps Flow for H2O" series supporting clean water initiatives across Southwest Florida.

When: Saturday, August 16, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Lee County Civic Center, 11831 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door, kids under 13 free with adult, $10 senior discount (65+) at door

Get ready to "get weird, shop local, and support the arts" at this unique indoor market featuring over 100 artists, oddities dealers, crafters, and vintage curators. The 100% indoor event runs rain or shine and includes tarot readings, psychic readings, food trucks, and live art demonstrations.

Advance tickets are recommended to skip the line and save $5. All proceeds benefit Access Art, a non-profit helping children in South Florida gain access to arts education.

Whether you're looking for family fun, foodie adventures, comedy, or unique shopping experiences, Southwest Florida has you covered this weekend. Mark your calendars and get ready for an action-packed couple of days!

