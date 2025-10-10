GOT PLANS? | Food, music, boats and Boo at the Zoo

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Whether you're craving authentic Greek food, dancing to country tunes, racing out to the beach or trick-or-treating with zoo animals, there's something for everyone this weekend in SWFL.

Taste of Greece – Fort Myers

When: October 9-12

Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Times: Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Kick off the weekend by indulging in rich Greek heritage and cuisine at the Taste of Greece event. Hosted indoors at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, this 4-day celebration lets you feast on authentic Greek dishes and desserts — think handmade pastries, savory entrees and classic Greek coffee or a frothy frappe.

Options abound: dine in, carry out, pre-paid drive-thru — whatever makes getting those spanakopita and baklava easiest. Enjoy live Greek music while you savor, and don't forget, this event is the perfect appetizer ahead of the big Greek Fest in February.

Boo at the Zoo – Naples

When: October 10-12 & October 17-19

Where: Naples Zoo

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Get ready for a Halloween event that's truly wild. Boo at the Zoo is back for two weekends at Naples Zoo, and this year, it's movie magic galore. Step into costumed scenes — meet dinosaurs, mini unicorns, pirates, princesses and superheroes — and trick-or-treat around the zoo (kids 12 and under). There's music, live shows and interactive entertainment all included with regular zoo admission.

Costume notes:



Family-friendly only. No inflatable costumes or face-covering masks for adults.

Balloons are out — animals' safety comes first.

Tickets are available online and at the door.



Timber Jamboree – Punta Gorda

When: October 11

Where: Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Dr, Punta Gorda

Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission: Included with general admission, free for members (excludes reciprocal)

Here's one for country fans and curious crafters alike — Timber Jamboree is a toe-tapping day packed with live country music (Luke Perring and Crossfire Creek, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.), food trucks, cold drinks, games, contests, crafts and wood art demos. Bring the whole family: there's a Kids' Corner, local vendors and full access to the gorgeous Origami in the Garden exhibition.

Seating is limited, so pack your favorite chair or blanket and don your best western gear. Tickets at the gate or online.

Air Supply – Fort Myers

When: October 12

Where: Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW

Legendary 80s duo Air Supply returns to Fort Myers for one night only. Sing along to classics like "All Out of Love," "Lost in Love" and more — a treat for romantics and music lovers alike. Tickets are required; check Barbara B. Mann PAH for details.

Englewood Beach Waterfest – Offshore Boat Races

When: All weekend

Where: Englewood Beach

If you need some sun and excitement, Waterfest's offshore boat races are roaring along Englewood Beach. Grab a beach chair, soak up the rays and watch high-speed boats tear across the waves.

From international flavors and festive costumes to live concerts and thrilling races, Southwest Florida has your entertainment covered. Gather your family, call your friends and get ready for a weekend of unforgettable memories.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

