GOT PLANS? | Fashion shows, craft beer festivals and comedy for a great cause

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — From inclusive fashion shows to craft beer festivals and a day of laughs at a community theater, SWFL has plenty of fun events to choose from this weekend.

Vice & Vogue Fashion Show

The Vice & Vogue: Pathways to Fashion & Style event takes place Saturday, August 23, at the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center in Fort Myers. The show begins at 6 p.m. following a cocktail hour starting at 5 p.m.

The event celebrates community, individuality and inclusion. Participants from the Pathways to Opportunity program, along with community members and models of all abilities, will showcase that fashion is for everyone.

Taps Flow for H₂O celebrates water and local brews

Calusa Waterkeeper celebrates National Water Quality Awareness Month with the Taps Flow for H₂O Beerfest at Swamp Cat Brewing on Saturday, August 23, beginning at 5 p.m.

The event debuts Calusa Crusaders Citrus Ale, a special beer brewed in partnership with local brewers to support water quality programs around Southwest Florida. Proceeds help fund initiatives including water testing, seagrass restoration and advocacy efforts. Sounds like a great time.

Naples Trolley Pub Crawl - Sip and explore

The Naples Trolley Pub Crawl happens Saturday, August 23, starting at 5 p.m. in Naples. Participants can board a historic trolley while enjoying drinks and company a local spots.

Organizers remind participants to party responsibly and plan transportation home with ride-share services.

Special Populations Improv Showcase

How about some laughs that will help benefit a great cause? The Special Populations Improv Showcase takes place at Cultural Park Theatre in Cape Coral is on Saturday afternoon. The show starts at 3 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 as a charitable donation, supporting an adult day training program dedicated to enriching lives through education and social activities. The showcase features individuals from Special Populations demonstrating their improv skills.

No matter what you do this weekend I hope you have fun and stay safe!

