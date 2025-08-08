GOT PLANS? | Family festivals, splash pads and dining deals in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend? Southwest Florida is buzzing with family-friendly events that won't break the bank. From water parks to food festivals, here's a look of at a few that you can check out.

If you've got kids with energy to burn, head over to the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium this Saturday, August 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for their first-ever Summer Festival.

The day is packed with activities including a bounce house, face painting, and games like giant Jenga and cornhole. One highlight you won't want to miss: the dunk tank featuring several Lee County city leaders taking the plunge.

Hungry? Food trucks will be on site, including The Brunch Bunch, Tee's Taste of Chicago, and a pancake tent called Lil Stack Shack.

Don't forget about the planetarium shows throughout the day, each ending with a virtual rollercoaster ride. Shows start at 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 3:15 p.m.

Regular admission fees apply.

Charlotte County Community Services is hosting a free "Splash Back to School" event this Saturday, August 9, at McGuire Park Splash Pad in Port Charlotte.

The event features water slides, field games, face painting, and a food truck. Best of all? It's completely free, and no registration is required.

What you need to know: McGuire Park is located at 21125 McGuire Ave. in Port Charlotte. Just show up ready to get wet and have fun!

Grab your swimsuits and head to Sun Splash Family Waterpark in Cape Coral on Saturday night for their Dive-in Movie featuring "Moana 2" at 6 p.m.

The movie will be shown at the Paradise Cove Wave Pool and is free with park admission. While you're there, consider bringing school supplies for their Back to School Supply Drive, which ends this weekend.

If you donate five new school supply items (like pencils, backpacks, notebooks, or crayons), you'll get a discounted $10 daily admission ticket valid through August.

If you're looking for a more sophisticated outing, Naples' "Flavors of 5th" prix fixe dining event is happening now through August 28.

Seventeen restaurants along Fifth Avenue South are offering special prix fixe dinner menus, with $1 from each meal going to Beverly's Angels, a local nonprofit supporting Naples' essential workforce.

Participating restaurants include upscale favorites like Ocean Prime, Sails, Truluck's, and The French Brasserie Rustique.

Reservations are recommended at most restaurants. To see all participating venues and their special menus, Click Here.

Whether you're looking to cool off, fill up, or give back this weekend, Southwest Florida has something for everyone. Just don't forget the sunscreen! Stay safe and have fun!

~Amy

