GOT PLANS?| Classic cars, Shop Till You Drop & 90 years of the Wonder Gardens

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is serving up some cold weather this weekend but there's still plenty to do if you want to get out and about. From classic cars and family celebrations to some fun comedy shows here's a look at some of the fun things happening around town.

Wonder Gardens celebrates 90 years with two special events

Bonita Springs' beloved Wonder Gardens is marking nine decades with a weekend-long celebration that offers something for everyone.

Saturday's "Night of Wonder" runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and promises an elegant evening throughout the lush grounds. The gala will feature local restaurant bites, live entertainment, animal encounters, a wine pull and mystery auction items.

Sunday shifts gears with "Family Fun Day" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This all-ages celebration includes hands-on activities, local entertainment, vendors, games, animal interactions and food. It's designed to inspire wonder in the next generation while honoring the values that have sustained Wonder Gardens for nearly a century.

Important note: Family Fun Day requires special event tickets, and free membership admission won't be honored that day.

Classic car enthusiasts rev up for 22nd annual show

Car lovers should head to North Collier Regional Park for the 22nd annual Car & Truck Show, hosted by Avow and Tamiami Ford Naples in partnership with the West Coast Muscle Car Club.

More than 300 vintage, new and custom vehicles will be on display, offering something for every automotive enthusiast. Admission is $20, but children 12 and under get in free. Parking throughout the park is also free.

The event features food, entertainment, awards and trophies for standout vehicles. Best of all, your attendance supports Avow Kids, a no-cost grief and loss support program for children ages 5 to 17.

Shop 'til you drop at Gilchrist Park

Punta Gorda's Gilchrist Park hosts its 21st annual "Shop Til Ya Drop" event, a weekend tradition that's been delighting visitors for over two decades.

Running Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event features boutique vendors, artisan food, gourmet food trucks and live music. It's the perfect opportunity to find unique items while enjoying great food and entertainment in beautiful Gilchrist Park.

Get ready for non-stop laughter as comedy duo Jackie Flynn and Kevin Flynn take the stage at Snappers Comedy Club in Fort Myers this Friday and Saturday.

The Flynn brothers will perform multiple shows across both nights. Friday's performances are scheduled for 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, while Saturday shows are at 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

Kevin Flynn made his mark transitioning from professional soccer to comedy after winning the prestigious Boston Comedy Riot. He has appeared in films including "The Heartbreak Kid" with Ben Stiller and "Me, Myself and Irene" with Jim Carrey. Television audiences may recognize him as Charlotte's boyfriend Bram Walker from HBO's "Sex and the City."

Jackie Flynn has established himself as one of Boston's premier comedians, joining the ranks of Steven Wright, Denis Leary and Jay Leno. His television credits include "The King of Queens" and HBO's "Veep." He gained recognition as one of the "Men of the Square Table" in Miller Lite's "Man Law" commercials and currently stars in the series "Loudermilk."

And just a quick reminder the Fort Myers Seafood and Music Festival that was scheduled for this weekend has been postponed to April because of the winter weather we're going to have.

