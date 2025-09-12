GOT PLANS? | Burger battles, home shows and comedy this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — You have plenty of options to keep busy this weekend, with events ranging from a competitive burger battle to comedy shows and vintage shopping. Here's a look:

SWFL Burger Throwdown Tests Taste Buds

The ultimate test of Southwest Florida's burger scene takes place Saturday at Millennial Brewing Co. on Royal Palm Avenue in Fort Myers. Eight local food trucks and restaurants will compete head-to-head from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the "SWFL Burger Throwdown."

The family-friendly event is free to attend, with visitors paying only for the food they choose to sample. Live entertainment and cold drinks available and you can vote to crown the "Best Burger in SWFL."

Home Improvement Takes Center Stage

Homeowners looking to upgrade their living spaces can find inspiration at the Fort Myers Fall Home & Garden Show this weekend. The free event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center on Monroe Street.

The show promises vendor discounts exclusive to attendees, along with experts offering advice on everything from windows and hot tubs to mortgage planning. Door prizes will be available at the entrance and with participating vendors.

Vintage Market Days

Vintage Market Days of South Gulf Coast Florida offers three days of shopping for antiques, handmade items, art, and home décor. The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The indoor/outdoor market features original art, vintage clothing, jewelry, seasonal plants, and what organizers describe as "consumable yummies." Children under 12 attend free, and weekend tickets allow re-entry throughout the event.

Comedy Comes to Estero

Comedian Katt Williams brings his "Heaven on Earth Tour" to Hertz Arena on Saturday night. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show, with ticket prices starting at $63. It's $30 for parking.