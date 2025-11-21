GOT PLANS? | Bollywood beats, blues music and yoga with pets

Fort Myers Fest celebrates Bollywood culture Saturday

The Alliance for the Arts will transform into a celebration of Bollywood culture on Saturday, November 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fort Myers Fest, presented by Bangla Times 360, promises a full day of music, cultural performances, food and family-friendly activities.

The Bollywood music festival offers visitors a chance to experience authentic cultural entertainment while enjoying traditional cuisine and activities suitable for all ages.

Saigon Night Market brings Asian street food experience

Food enthusiasts can explore authentic Asian street food at the Saigon Night Market, which celebrates Vietnamese culinary traditions alongside dishes from Thailand, Korea, Japan and other Asian countries. The event opens at 3 p.m. and features cultural performances, artisanal crafts and a traditional night market atmosphere.

Children 8 and under receive free entry when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Parking is not included with tickets, and attendees should check the venue's website for parking information. Food concessions and full cash bars will be available on-site.

Ticket holders can receive 10% off their bill at participating restaurants including Chips Sports Pub, The Silver King, Oxbow Bar & Grill or Beacon Social Drinkery on event day, though this offer is not valid during event hours or inside the venue.

Blues music takes center stage at Buckingham venue

Blues fans can catch live performances at the Backyard Bluesfest on Saturday, November 22, starting at 2 p.m. at Buckingham Blues Bar. The event features the Jimmy Carpenter Band among other performers.

Carpenter's recent album "Just Got Started" debuted at number 3 on Apple Blues and number 10 on the Billboard Blues Chart. The musician has received 10 Blues Music Award nominations, winning Best Instrumentalist/Horn in 2021 and 2022. He is also a Grammy winner for co-writing a song on The New Orleans Nightcrawlers' winning album "Atmosphere."

Yoga with shelter pets offers unique Sunday experience

Animal lovers can combine fitness with philanthropy at Paws and Pose on Sunday, November 23, at 11 a.m. The Gulf Coast Humane Society hosts this monthly yoga session at 2010 Arcadia Street in Fort Myers.

The $20 per person fee includes a one-hour gentle yoga class suitable for all skill levels, with adoptable pets mingling during the session. Participants can meet potential furry companions after class, and all proceeds support the Gulf Coast Humane Society's animal care programs.

Attendees should bring their own yoga mat, water bottle and positive energy. The event takes place on the fourth Sunday of each month.

Reservations are required and can be made at the Gulf Coast Humane Society's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

