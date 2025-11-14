GOT PLANS? | Boat shows, holiday lights and cultural celebrations this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend? There's a variety of family fun activities and the weather is going to be beautiful. Here's a taste of what's happening around SWFL.

The 53rd Annual Fort Myers Boat Show takes center stage downtown from Thursday, November 14 through Sunday, November 17. Billed as the largest display of boats and boating products on Florida's west coast, the show features over 100 manufacturers spread across Centennial Park, the Caloosa Sound Convention Center, and Edwards Drive.

This is a significant economic event for downtown Fort Myers, drawing thousands of visitors and showcasing the region's marine industry, which is a major economic driver for Southwest Florida.

The show runs Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission costs $20, with children 15 and under free with a paid adult. Free parking is available at City of Palms Park at 2201 Edison Avenue with shuttle service.

Attendees can enter through the main entrance at Bay Street and Heitman Street or the east entrance at Bay Street and Lee Street. The show includes fishing seminars by Captain Terry Fisher, marine equipment displays, and multiple food and beverage areas. Attendees can get wristbands for same-day re-entry.

Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda will illuminate over a million lights during their "Lighting of the Village" celebration on Saturday, November 16 at 5 p.m.

This marks the official start of the holiday season for the Punta Gorda area and represents a major tourism draw during the winter months. The event takes place at Fishermen's Village, located at 1200 West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.

They'll have fun events that night including Jingle & Jammies where you can earn a cash prize! The contest is at 7PM

Fort Myers will host "Fiesta at the Farm: Street Heat Farm Edition" on Saturday, November 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Urban Community Farm at 2043 Barden Street.

This event celebrates the growing Latino community in Southwest Florida and promotes local urban farming initiatives. The celebration includes salsa and guacamole making demonstrations, live music, and a lowrider car show, highlighting Latin culture in the region.

The Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market returns Saturday, November 16 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Salvation Army Naples Main Campus at 3180 Estey Avenue.

The event has expanded to a larger venue with extended hours, indicating growing community support for local Christian missions and charities. Admission is free.

The festival features Jesus-themed Christmas trees, a European-style Christmas market, artisan crafts, food trucks, Santa visits, live Christian music, and gingerbread cathedrals. Proceeds support Christian missions and charities across Southwest Florida.

