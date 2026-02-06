GOT PLANS? | Art, cars, seafood and science in Southwest Florida this weekend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is buzzing with exciting events this weekend, offering something for everyone from art enthusiasts to car lovers and families looking for educational fun. Here's a look at some of the fun things happening around town.

The biggest celebration kicks off Friday as ArtFest Fort Myers marks its 25th anniversary along the Fort Myers waterfront. More than 200 carefully selected artists will showcase their work against the stunning backdrop of downtown Fort Myers, where the riverfront meets the yacht basin.

The three-day festival runs Friday, February 6 from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, February 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, February 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beyond browsing incredible artwork, visitors can enjoy live entertainment, delicious food, children's art activities, and watch captivating live art demonstrations.

Car enthusiasts won't want to miss the 22nd annual Cars on 5th Concours on Saturday, February 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on beautiful 5th Avenue South in Naples.

Organized by the Naples Automotive Experience, this is Naples' largest annual one-day event, featuring more than 400 luxury vehicles including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis, Porsches, and Corvettes on display for public viewing.

Food and music lovers can head to the 5th Annual Bonita Springs Seafood & Music Festival, running all weekend next to The Poker Room at 28001 Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs. Best of all, admission is completely free.

The festival hours are Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can enjoy live music, browse an arts and crafts marketplace, and sample great seafood. Just remember that outside food and drinks aren't permitted.

Families looking for educational entertainment should check out Cape Coral's Third Annual Water Ways Science Festival on Saturday, February 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cultural Park, located at 528 Cultural Park Boulevard.

This free, family-friendly event focuses on the importance of waterways through educational activities and games covering local, regional, and global water concerns. The festival features live animals, tree giveaways, a planting event, arts and crafts, a mermaid, environmental hands-on activities, boating safety demonstrations, food trucks, and neurodivergent-friendly activities.

Whether you're interested in fine art, luxury automobiles, great food and music, or hands-on science learning, Southwest Florida has you covered this weekend.

