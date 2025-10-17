GOT PLANS? | A new haunted maze, fall festivals and fire safety

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is serving up the perfect blend of spine-tingling scares and wholesome family entertainment this weekend. Whether you're looking for heart-pounding thrills or community festivities, there's something for everyone.

Fort Myers has a new haunted attraction

The Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers has launched 13 Nights of Terror, featuring the brand-new Curtain Call Carnage haunted house. This full-scale theatrical nightmare represents months of preparation and isn't your typical pop-up Halloween attraction.

The immersive haunted maze combines live actors, gripping storylines, and heart-pounding scares into one unforgettable experience. Local artists and performers have transformed the Foulds Theatre and campus into what they're calling a "nightmare playground."

The experience runs through November 1, making this opening weekend perfect timing to be among the first to experience Florida's newest haunted attraction. Visitors can save $2 at the door by bringing their receipt from Calusa Nature Center's Haunted Walk.

Edison Ford Fall Festival

The Edison Ford Fall Festival takes place October 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Fort Myers. The family-friendly event features craft vendor booths lining historic grounds, live music, and the unique opportunity to climb the historic Banyan Tree.

Festival admission is free, though visitors should bring cash for activities and pumpkin picking. Separate tickets are required to explore the museum, laboratory, and riverside areas.

Fall Fest in Cape Coral

Cape Coral's Fall Fest happens October 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cultural Park, located at 528 Cultural Park Boulevard. The event features vendors, local art, crafts, and food trucks with completely free admission and parking.

The festival schedule includes:



12 p.m.: Children's costume contest for ages 12 and under

12:30 p.m.: Cape Coral Calendar Girls performance

1 p.m.: Pet costume contest with prizes

Lehigh Acres Fire Prevention Day

The Lehigh Acres Fire Prevention Day is happening October 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park Academy.

Attendees can explore fire trucks, police vehicles, and other emergency service equipment up close. The event highlights an Extrication Demonstration at 11:30 a.m., where firefighters demonstrate rescue techniques for people trapped in crashed vehicles.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

