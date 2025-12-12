GOT PLANS? | A boat parade, cosplay festival and German market bring the holiday magic

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida is buzzing with festive activities this weekend, offering something for everyone from pop culture enthusiasts to holiday tradition lovers. Here’s a taste of what’s happening across SWFL.

Fandom Fest returns to Fort Myers

Comic book fans and cosplay enthusiasts won't want to miss Fandom Fest at Fort Myers Regional Library on Saturday. The free, all-ages pop culture festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the outdoor plaza downtown. You're encouraged to wear your best costume!

This year's event promises even more activities than before, including a costume contest, character meet-and-greets, K-pop dancers, face painting, and a bounce house obstacle course. There's also a STEM-based Super Mario tech zone and plenty of crafts for kids.

German Christmas market comes to Cape Coral

Experience a traditional German Christmas at Christkindlmarkt 2025 on Saturday at the German-American Social Club of Cape Coral. The event runs from noon to 8 p.m., with the holiday vendor market open until 5 p.m.

You'll find authentic German food, Glühwein (mulled wine), live music, and an arts and crafts market. Food trucks will also be on site offering additional options. Best of all, admission and parking are completely free.

Naples Bay lights up for boat parade

The 36th Annual Marine Industries Christmas Boat Parade transforms Naples Bay on Saturday evening. This year's theme is "Christmas Carnival," and the decorated boats will begin their procession at 6:15 p.m.

While you can watch for free from several waterfront locations including Pinchers Tin City, Riverwalk Restaurant, and Bayview Park, premium viewing is available at Naples City Dock. These ticketed seats offer the best vantage point, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

If you choose the Naples City Dock option, you can bring your own food and drinks (no glass containers), but space for chairs is limited. Once you enter, there's no re-entry allowed.

Holiday science spectacular in Naples

Mr. Glen brings his Holiday Science Show to the Norris Center in Naples on Saturday at 7 p.m. The 90-minute show combines humor with educational content, featuring audience participation in winter-themed science experiments.

The family-friendly event includes free parking, and specific seats can be reserved by calling the box office after purchasing tickets. It's a great way to combine learning with holiday fun.

Chanukah celebration in Bonita Springs

The Bonita Springs-Estero Chanukah Festival takes place Sunday from 4 p.m. at Chabad of Bonita Springs. The free outdoor celebration features the lighting of a giant menorah, kids' crafts and activities, traditional latkes and donuts, and a kosher deli.

Live music will be provided by the Naples Klezmer band. The event is located at 24611 S. Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

