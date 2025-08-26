Stray shots from nearby range sent Glades Co. golfers diving, but now it's fixed

MOOREHAVEN, Fla — Last year, golfers at the Glades RV Resort & Golf Course had to hit the deck as bullets whizzed overhead from a nearby gun range.

Fox 4's Hendry County Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski covers these rural communities daily. He heard from his sources the issue got fixed, and was able to connect with the gun range owner to see how he handled it.

Robert Buker is an avid gun collector. He's been curating a museum of weaponry and memorabilia for 25 years, and says one of his favorite pastimes...

"You've got a spotting scope and bench rest,” said Buker.

...is enjoying them on his private range. But last year, some of those bullets were missing a berm and whizzing by golfers like Janis Andres and her friends next door.

"Several of the girls were in tears. That's pretty traumatic,” said Janis

Some of those bullets pierced through Glenn Mlinar's RV… one at head level… right by his water controls. "If I was here hooking up at the time, I probably wouldn't be here right now,” said Mlinar.

They went to the Glades County Sheriff's Office, then to county commissioners. The board said the range owner had Second Amendment rights, but promised to look into having him redirect the shooting.

Buker says he heard their calls. "I wanted to be a good neighbor, so we had a 40 foot berm right down here, but I extended it a quarter mile down so it covers the entire end of the property,” said Buker.

Buker says the berm is taller than any police range he modeled it after, and now, he only shoots from inside a room to control bullet direction. He said he also cut a check to Mlinar to cover the RV damage.

"That's what you should try and do in life. As much as it's possible for you, try to live at peace with your neighbors,” said Buker.