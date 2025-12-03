FHP: 19-year-old charged with DUI; 1-year-old injured in Glades County crash

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is accused of driving under the influence with a one year old in the car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Wyatt Milks' SUV was traveling west on Loblolly Bay Road - east of Fernwood Lane when it traveled off the roadway on Tuesday afternoon in Glades County.

Investigators say the car entered the north grassy shoulder and overturned.

A 17-year-old female passenger and the child suffered serious injuries.

According to the report from state troopers, the child was not restrained at the time of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Milks was transported to an area hospital.

He was released and arrested by troopers.

Milks is charged with driving under the influence with serious injury, property damage and child neglect (impaired/ no car seat/ injury) and booked into the county jail.

The crash remains under investigation.