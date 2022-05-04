Gator hunting harvest season is back

FLORIDA — Staff recommendations on the final rule for the statewide alligator harvest program were approved by Commission and are open for comments to make some changes to the hunt.

Since May is the start of the application process for alligator harvest permits, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved an increase in hunting hours. FWC hosted a meeting on Tuesday and will host another on Wednesday. During the meeting, precharged pneumatic airbows for legal ways of hunting an alligator were added.

For newer gator hunters or ones who require assistance, adding precharged pneumatic airbows will help guide the hunters and gain control over the animals throughout the process.

The increasing hunting hours went from 17 hours a day to 24 hours a day.

Some areas will also provide an alligator trapping license and alligator harvest permits with more hunting hours included if the hunting trip is scheduled.

The new rules are said to be effective for the 2022 statewide alligator harvest season.