FWC says officers found missing woman in remote Collier County Forest

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — FWC reports its officers found a missing woman in a car in a remote area.

FWC reports that on Saturday, Sept. 27, while on patrol in Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Lt. Peter Knutson and Officer Michael Oldsen spotted a vehicle stuck in the mud off a paved road. The driver’s side door was open and the rear windshield wiper was running, officers report. As they approached, the officers found someone in the vehicle. Officers checked on the woman inside dispatch ran the tag number.

Lee County deputies confirmed the woman, Kathleen Howard, had been reported missing the previous day, and a Silver Alert had been issued.

LCSO

Howard had been last seen in Bonita Springs, in the Spanish Moss Way area. Authorities believe she was going toward Naples.

Officers said she appeared disoriented and was unsure how she ended up in the area.

“Lt. Knutson and Officer Oldsen were just doing their job, but their training and quick actions likely saved this woman’s life,” said FWC Capt. Randy Yanez in a press release.

FWC reports the location was extremely remote, and Howard had no water or way to communicate.

Howard was sent to Picayune Headquarters, where EMS evaluated her before taking her to a local hospital for further care, FWC said.

The family told FWC she is now doing well.

"We’re thankful for the quick response in this search by our FWC partners. Incidents like these are challenging on their own, and having local agencies that join in without delay are what makes our SW Florida law enforcement community so strong," the Lee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.