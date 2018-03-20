FWC offers free hunter safety courses in Collier County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is offering free hunter safety courses in five counties.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

Internet-completion Courses

Broward

April 14 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

April 22 (8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Collier

April 7 (8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.) & April 8 (8 – 10 a.m.)

Monroe

April 8 (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Palm Beach

April 15 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Traditional Course

Miami-Dade

April 27 (6 - 10 p.m.), April 28 (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.) & April 29 (7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.)

Palm Beach

April 14 & 15 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The specific locations for these classes will be given to those who register in advance. Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in West Palm Beach at 561-625-5122.