FRIDAY HALF FULL | What the Class of 2023 has battled through

From the pandemic to getting through a hurricane, this month's grads already have plenty of life experience
Posted at 11:45 PM, May 19, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In tonight's Friday Half Full, Chris looks at what the Class of 2023 has overcome, from a freshman year cut short from COVID-19 to students here battling through Hurricane Ian when they should have been enjoying their senior year.

