FRIDAY HALF FULL | Trying to find peace amid the grief

Sunday night's crash that killed five teenagers in Fort Myers strikes a sorrow-filled chord.
Posted at 11:15 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 23:15:17-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In tonight's Friday Half Full, FOX 4 evening anchor Chris Earl talks about a parent's fears, admiration for the young people who came together and also how we - as Southwest Florida - can try and do a little part to help amid the unthinkable.

