Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFox 4 Our Community

Actions

FRIDAY HALF FULL | Spirit of giving time in North Fort Myers

In this week's Friday Half Full, Chris highlights two cases of volunteering on storm recovery
Posted at 4:23 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 16:23:09-04

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — In this week's Friday Half Full, FOX 4 evening anchor Chris Earl shines a light on North Fort Myers from two different waves of people volunteering — one rebuilding two homes and another, truly, "shining a light".

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!