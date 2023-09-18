Watch Now
FRIDAY HALF FULL | Pickleball's Place in SWFL

New $6 million project at Pelican Bay also highlights split, opinions on growth
Posted at 6:46 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 18:46:00-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FOX 4's Chris Earl looks at the ongoing pickleball vs. tennis situation in Southwest Florida. With a new, $6 million project planned for Pelican Bay, just off Vanderbilt Beach Road, can these two sports get along?

