FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Chris Earl looks at the need for all of us to back the places we claim we "love" in hurricane recovery, starting with Heavenly Biscuit as the new owners launch a food truck after Ian destroyed the Fort Myers Beach breakfast spot.
FRIDAY HALF FULL | One business a barometer for Ian recovery
Tonight's FHF looks at how it's "up to us" to support the places that we all claim to love as recovery marches on.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 13:58:25-04
