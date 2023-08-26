Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFox 4 Our Community

Actions

FRIDAY HALF FULL | An ode to coaching

Elite SWFL Taekwondo coach's upcoming journey to Bosnia inspires a look at the mission
Fox 4's Chris Earl looks at the calling of coaching, coming off the story from Kaitlin Knapp on Tuesday about Nikki Oliver and her journey.
Posted at 11:00 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 23:00:25-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In tonight's Friday Half Full, FOX 4's Chris Earl looks at the calling of coaching, coming off the story from Kaitlin Knapp on Tuesday about Nikki Oliver and her journey.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!