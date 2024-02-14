Watch Now
BEST FOOT FORWARD | Finding inspiration to stay active

100-year-old Punta Gorda man goes to gym three times a week to remind all of us to keep moving
The story of a 100-year-old man in Punta Gorda at the gym three days a week should inspire all of us to be a little more active, FOX 4's Chris Earl urges.
Posted at 10:14 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 22:14:07-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FOX 4's Chris Earl looks at the Punta Gorda man who just turned 100 and still hits the gym three days a week. A reminder for all of us to find a way to keep active.

