CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FOX 4's Chris Earl looks at the Punta Gorda man who just turned 100 and still hits the gym three days a week. A reminder for all of us to find a way to keep active.
BEST FOOT FORWARD | Finding inspiration to stay active
100-year-old Punta Gorda man goes to gym three times a week to remind all of us to keep moving
Posted at 10:14 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 22:14:07-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.