BEST FOOT FORWARD | Catching the catch, filling the pitch

We all want "nice things" but it also means getting out and buying tickets
FOX 4's Chris Earl talks about how we all want nice things but, in Southwest Florida, it means we have to buy tickets to keep them viable.
Posted at 10:04 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 22:04:25-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — From the Major League Fishing tournament in Clewiston with the Toyota Series to the excitement of a USL soccer team in Naples, FOX 4's Chris Earl looks into the need to support these groups trying to "make a go" of it in Southwest Florida.

