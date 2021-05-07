Watch
Four and five-year-old siblings shot; one dead, one in critical condition

Two children shot, one killed in Clewiston parking lot
Posted at 6:02 PM, May 07, 2021
CLEWISTON, Fla. — Just before 3 p.m., the Hendry County Major Crimes Unit was called to assist with investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old child and the critical condition of a 5-year-old sibling, both from the Clewiston area.

Both children were immediately rushed to the hospital where the 4-year-old was pronounced dead. and the 5-year-old was airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

This Investigation is an ongoing investigation.

“We are offering our sincerest condolences to the family of these young children. We are determined to provide every resource available to us to conduct this investigation to determine how this tragedy could have occurred," Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden said.

