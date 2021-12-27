Fort Myers woman killed in Bonita Springs crash

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was killed in a crash Monday morning.
The 23-year-old woman was driving on Bonita Beach Road when she hit multiple trees at the intersection of Radio Tower Road.
She died at the scene.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
⚠️TRAFFIC ADVISORY⚠️— Lee County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffLeeFL) December 27, 2021
Please be advised of a crash resulting in the closure of Bonita Beach Road at Logan.
The westbound lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/2yArAovZkH