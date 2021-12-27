Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fort Myers woman killed in Bonita Springs crash

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps graphic
fatal crash 1234.png
Posted at 8:19 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 08:19:33-05

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was killed in a crash Monday morning.

The 23-year-old woman was driving on Bonita Beach Road when she hit multiple trees at the intersection of Radio Tower Road.

She died at the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4