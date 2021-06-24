Watch
Fort Myers Police seeking to identify Sam’s Club theft suspect

White male reportedly stole over $43,000 worth of items.
Fort Myers Police Department
Sam's suspect with cart.
Sam's suspect 2
Sam's Suspect
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 15:34:00-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is trying to identity a person, who reportedly stole items at almost a $43,000 value, including multiple electronics from Sam’s Club located at 5170 South Cleveland Avenue.

The suspect is a white male, who wears a tan ball cap, black beanie, black and white striped shirt, jeans, black and white sneakers. Managers have reported two incidents to FMPD. The first incident occurred on February 21 and the second on May 4, and management told FMPD there were other incidents that were not reported.

He reportedly entered through the main entrance, loaded the items in a shopping cart and exited through the south grocery emergency exit.

If you have any tips, direct them to Fort Myers Police or SWFL Crime Stoppers.

