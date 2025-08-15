Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fort Myers Police respond to scene at Veronica Shoemaker & Winkler Avenue

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fox 4 is at the scene of a motorycle crash in Fort Myers, Friday morning.

Fort Myers Police said they were called around 6:33 a.m. to Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard and Winkler Avenue.

Our crew said they saw three FMPD cars and at least five officers, around 7 a.m. The authorities were surrounding a motorcycle on the ground, that was off the road, by a fire hydrant.

Police confirmed the crash involved both the motorycle and a vehicle. But, police said, there are no arrests in this crash.

There are serious injuries, but not life-threatening, according to FMPD.

We are working to learn more and will update this article as soon as we do.

Traffic in the area is affected.

