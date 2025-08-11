Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fort Myers Police investigate shooting outside gas station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a shooting from Sunday night.

An officer told us this post is a photo of the suspect:

The department told Fox 4 the shooting happened outside of a gas station on Palm Beach Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was hospitalized, though their condition as of Monday morning is not known.

If you recognize him or know his whereabouts, you can call FMPD at 239-321-7700 or submit a tip through the Atlas One app. You can also remain anonymous by calling Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

