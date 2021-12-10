Fort Myers Police Department fires two officers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Fort Myers Police officers have been terminated following separate Internal Affairs investigations.

The department's Public Information Officer Kristin Capuzzi released the following statement on the terminations.

"At the Fort Myers Police Department, we believe in policing ourselves in the same manner as we police our community.

Last week, Chief Derrick Diggs terminated both officers for engaging in behavior that is not acceptable for a Fort Myers Police Officer. Their actions were contrary to the Code of Ethics, Department Policy, and our high standards.

We hold ourselves to the highest possible standard and believe in operating in a transparent and open manner."

Brandon Winters was terminated on Dec. 6, 2021 and Joshua Kuhl was terminated on Dec. 7, 2021.

As this story develops, we will continue to bring you the latest information.